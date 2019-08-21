DHS launches helpline for callers in crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are new and improved resources across the state to help people with mental health issues and to fight addiction.

This was announced by the Governor and DHS.

A new crisis helpline is now up and running, and trained staff will refer Arkansans to local and community based mental health providers and drug counselors.

According to the Governor the number of licensed providers across the state has increased more than 500 percent since 2017.

Gov. Hutchinson says, that “Prior to this time, Medicaid did not cover and reimburse recipients for drug abuse, counseling or mental health counseling. Now it does and that opens up a whole new avenue of resources that are available.”

The new DHS crisis helpline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The new number to call for help is 1-844-763-0198.

For more information click here.