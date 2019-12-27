Developing: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible drowning

News
Posted: / Updated:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning near Jacksonville after a body was found in a pond during a missing person investigation.

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the pond is in the 12000 block of Peters Road in the northern part of the County.

Authorities were alerted to a missing person around 8:30 p.m.

Their investigation led them to the small pond, where a body was found.

North Pulaski and Cabot fire units assisted in the response.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories