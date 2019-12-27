Developing: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible drowning

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning near Jacksonville after a body was found in a pond during a missing person investigation.

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the pond is in the 12000 block of Peters Road in the northern part of the County.

Authorities were alerted to a missing person around 8:30 p.m.

Their investigation led them to the small pond, where a body was found.

North Pulaski and Cabot fire units assisted in the response.

The investigation is continuing.