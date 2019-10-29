Details on how LRSD will regain local control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — In fulfilling the unanimous vote of the State Board on October 10, 2019, the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education today released a draft memorandum of understanding outlining critical steps of the process for full return of a unified Little Rock School District to local control.

The ultimate goal of this document is to provide certainty for the district and the community with regard to the election of a new school board, the stability of the district until the new board is in place, and the state’s commitment to working with LRSD, the city of Little Rock, and other stakeholders to develop community schools that are responsive to the needs of all students and will produce higher levels of academic performance.

This draft will serve as a starting point for the State Board’s ongoing discussion of the next steps for releasing the Little Rock School District to local control. It is very likely that the document will change as the State Board members and the Mayor’s Office have an opportunity to review the proposal, discuss the proposed ideas, and consider public input. The draft memorandum of understanding can be found here: https://bit.ly/2Wq94RE. Members of the public who wish to comment about the proposal can do so by sending an email to ade.lrsdfeedback@arkansas.gov.