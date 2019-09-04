Deputy arrests three on meth possession charges in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Three persons were arrested Tuesday evening, September 3, after drugs and paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop.

Around 7:40 PM, Sheriff’s Corporal Craig Gates stopped a GMC pickup truck in the 4000 block of Arkansas State Highway 5 South for failing to use a turn signal. The vehicle was driven by Joshua David Dunn, 32 of Norfork. The passengers Kristy Sue Wood, 40 of Mountain Home and Joseph Michael Lopez, 36 of Republic, Missouri.

Corporal Gates found that Dunn was a parolee with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections with a search waiver on file. Wood was found to have an active arrest warrant for revocation of a suspended sentence.

Corporal Gates conducted a search of the vehicle. During the course of the search, he found approximately .4 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. These were found under the front passenger seat. Corporal Gates also found a loaded .380 caliber handgun, which Lopez claimed to have been in his possession. None of the three occupants would claim possession of the drugs or paraphernalia.

All of them were arrested and taken into custody. They were taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked as follows:

Dunn was booked on charges of:

Possession of Controlled Substance – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Fail to Signal – Misdemeanor

He was given a bond of $2,500 and will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on September 5.

Wood was booked on charges of:

Possession of Controlled Substance – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Revocation Bench Warrant – Felony

She was given a bond of $2,500 on the new charges and will also appear before the Circuit Court to answer on September 5. She is being held without bond on the revocation warrant.

Lopez was booked on charges of:

Possession of Controlled Substance – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

He was given a bond of $5,000 and will appear as well before the Circuit Court to answer on September 5.