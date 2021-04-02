Deputies, fire crews respond to fire at Amazon facility on Zeuber Road

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Fire crews and deputies are responding to a fire at the newly constructed Amazon Fulfillment Center in Pulaski County Friday evening.

Photos from the scene show scorching and smoke damage on the northeast corner of the roof at the facility located at 6911 Zeuber Road.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say the blaze started around 6:30 p.m. inside the building before spreading to the roof.

There are no reports of injuries, and while crews say the fire is under control they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The facility has yet to begin handling orders.