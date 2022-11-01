JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are in the early stages of a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday near Old Warren Road and Gibson Road, just south of Pine Bluff.

According to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call at 3:33 p.m. after the property owner discovered the body on an unimproved area of the land while visiting the property.

Investigators say there was no immediate source of identification, and the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to be identified and to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information concerning the possible identity of the person or the circumstances surrounding their death is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 870-541-5496 or the 24/7 dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

The investigation is ongoing.