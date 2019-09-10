Debate held for supporters and opposers of the proposed sales tax

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Local radio group KLEK studio hosted the first and only debate between opposite sides of the proposed one percent sales tax on the eve of the special election.

Both Citizens Taxed Enough and Team Jonesboro answered many questions during the 90-minute debate. The first few questions centered around the lack of communication and benefit the tax will serve to minorities and lower socioeconomic groups.

Team Jonesboro responded by saying their plan includes and represents the entire community.

“Team Jonesboro is about providing things for all of our children, all of our community and to provide a mechanism where the community itself can come before the O.I.C. and say these are the things we think are the important things of our community,” Team Jonesboro member Paul Ford said.

The next set of questions focused on Citizens Taxed Enough and their idea of getting funding for amenities from private entities. They were even asked why they believe the tax will not be good for Jonesboro.

“We are not just nay-sayers. We think people need to be far more responsible in wants versus needs,” Iris Stevens, Citizens Taxed Enough representative, said.

Both groups agree that police and fire deserve funding and improvements; however, they disagree that the tax should have included both quality of life and the funding of these officials.

In closing statements, Citizens Taxed Enough representative David Cook said that he hopes that residents vote no tomorrow, giving everyone more time to think about and deliberate on the best plan for Jonesboro.

Team Jonesboro representative Scott McDaniel said voting for the tax shows quality of life is a necessity and a worthy investment.