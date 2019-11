This fall event is a three-day shopping extravaganza featuring specialty shopping in one location.

This fundraiser supports the Conway Regional Women’s Council and is the shopping event of the season!

Dazzle Daze 2019 will take place at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds at 2505 East Oak Street (Hwy 64E).

Follow the Conway Regional Women’s Council on Facebook or their website for updates and information about the event.