David J. Jones receives MEMS Dedication

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansans who have made a big impact in our EMT system here in Arkansas were honored today by the Arkansas Emergency Medical Foundation.

Today they named the finance center after Jack Murphy, who worked to secure finances for EMT’s and the MEM’s training academy was named after he also worked to drastically reduce EMT response times.

“There’s not a finer ambulance system in America, probably in the world than there is in Little Rock, Arkansas and i’m proud and humbled to be a part of it,” says David J. Jones.

Jones was inspired to make a difference many years ago after his daughter was in an accident and it took twenty minutes for medics to arrive.

She was thankfully okay, but his mission was to reduce response times, which was successful.

Jones was also a former Owner and General Manager of KARK in the 80’s.