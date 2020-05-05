Dardanelle P.E. coach keeps kids active by bringing the gym to the computer screen

DARDANELLE, Ark. – Teachers are going the extra mile to make sure kids are getting a quality education while learning from home. One Dardanelle P.E. teacher is even bringing his class to the computer screen.

When schools shut down because of COVID-19, Dardanelle Primary P.E. teacher Anthony Ross found it hard to transition from school to home.

“Man it crushed me. It absolutely just sent me into a whirl spin where I kind of didn’t know like how to approach it what to do,” Coach Ross said.

Ross said he could’ve put his lesson plan on paper but he knew his students would want more.

“They love to see your face and they love to see your smile,” Ross said.

That’s why he created Coach Ross’ Hangout. It’s a Facebook page where he can post videos and get his students moving. It’s may not be the typical P.E. class but it’s helping kids stay active using everyday items they can find in their house.

“There are so many things that kids can do and can be active with if you just show them how to do it,” Ross said.

After he posted the first episode, the comments and pictures of his students participating in the various activities started rolling in. For Coach Ross, these videos are more than throwing a sock at a trashcan or doing frog jumps. It’s about bringing a little joy with just the click of a button.

“Forget about all this chaos that’s going on, let’s smile, let’s laugh lets sweat together. I mean that’s what makes it worth it,” Ross said.

Ross posts episodes weekly. He says he will continue doing these videos throughout the summer.