Daily paper closes, final issue Sept. 6

FROM OUR CONTENT PARTNER, The Stuttgart Daily Leader

STUTTGART, Ark. – After 134 years, The Stuttgart Daily Leader, proudly serving Arkansas County, is preparing to publish its final issue Sept. 6 but is actively working with a party interested in ownership. The newspaper’s staff is incredibly grateful for the many years of support from subscribers and advertisers and is optimistic that The Stuttgart Daily Leader will continue in some form.

Like many newspapers in small cities and towns across the country, The Stuttgart Daily Leader has been adversely affected by shrinking print advertising budgets. And, like many other newspapers, has done more with less, and increasingly sought out the community’s support in storytelling.

“Our hope is still that the closure is avoided, and that the Daily Leader continues to serve this community under new ownership,” said Matt Guthrie, GateHouse regional vice president. “Our company is committed to the sustainable future of local journalism, and is enthusiastically working with an interested party.”

Jennifer Allen, East Arkansas group publisher, said her staff has been proud to be part of the newspaper’s tradition of local, reliable journalism, dating back to its establishment in 1885.

“Since the paper’s humble beginnings in 1885, The Stuttgart Daily Leader has proudly served these communities for generations,” said Allen. “From the election in 1889 of our town’s first mayor, Col. Robert Crockett, grandson of the famous Davy Crockett, to the annual World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest — which we’ve celebrated alongside you for more than 80 years — we’ve documented the highs and lows of life in Arkansas County.”

While recognizing the impact the closure will have on the community as a whole, Guthrie wanted the opportunity to express his appreciation and heartfelt sympathy for the employees, past and present, of The Daily Leader.

“Their dedication and enthusiasm for local news throughout the years have been remarkable,” Guthrie said. “We can’t thank our staff enough for their many years of service and while the entire community will feel this loss, no one will mourn the closing of the paper like our employees.”

Readers and advertisers with questions, concerns — or those who simply want to share their experiences — can reach out to Allen directly by email, jallen@gatehousemedia.com, or phone, 870-534-3400 ext.1204.

Subscribers to The Daily Leader will receive refunds no later than Oct. 6 for the balance of their subscriptions, with checks mailed to subscriber billing addresses.

Advertisers should continue to timely remit outstanding payments. Advertisers with questions regarding their payments, or for those who want to learn more about GateHouse Media’s digital marketing capabilities, can also contact Allen.