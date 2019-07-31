Cyclist ride 15-hundred miles in support for a rare disease

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. – A group of cyclists rides through the river valley this morning as part of their journey in support of a rare genetic disease.

The non-profit “RIDE-4-GABE” is cycling to raise awareness about duchenne muscular dystrophy. At 3-years-old, an Alabama boy named Gabe was diagnosed with a progressive form of muscular dystrophy. For the last four years, his group has been riding to bring attention to the debilitating disease.

It is a mission that hits close to home for a Fort Smith family whose son lives with the disease.

Rana Ward the mother of Gavin says, “we’ve been searching for a cure for the last two years and the Ride4Gabe is bringing out awareness because most people don’t know what Duchenne is they’ve never heard of it and so it’s a way to get it out there”

Gavin Ward who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy says that “it’s a disease that makes your muscles weak”

Gavin rode his electric scooter alongside the RIDE-4-GABE team. The cyclists began their 7 day journey in Birmingham, Alabama and are biking to Pikes Peak in Colorado.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss