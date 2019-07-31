Cyclist ride 15-hundred miles in support for a rare disease

FORT SMITH, Ark. – A group of cyclists rides through the river valley this morning as part of their journey in support of a rare genetic disease.

The non-profit “RIDE-4-GABE” is cycling to raise awareness about duchenne muscular dystrophy. At 3-years-old, an Alabama boy named Gabe was diagnosed with a progressive form of muscular dystrophy. For the last four years, his group has been riding to bring attention to the debilitating disease.

It is a mission that hits close to home for a Fort Smith family whose son lives with the disease.

Rana Ward the mother of Gavin says, “we’ve been searching for a cure for the last two years and the Ride4Gabe is bringing out awareness because most people don’t know what Duchenne is they’ve never heard of it and so it’s a way to get it out there”

Gavin Ward who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy says that “it’s a disease that makes your muscles weak”

Gavin rode his electric scooter alongside the RIDE-4-GABE team. The cyclists began their 7 day journey in Birmingham, Alabama and are biking to Pikes Peak in Colorado.