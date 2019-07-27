Culinary Arts students help the homeless community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Job Corps Culinary Arts students served up more than just food Friday night for the homeless.

Some of the students say they themselves were homeless at one point and are using their new skills to make a better life.

They teamed up with From His Throne Ministries and made their clients a hot meal.

“Honestly, it means a lot because I try to put myself in other people’s shoes, and I realized that small things matter,” said Halee Griffin with Little Rock Job Corps.

The ministry hopes this is also a way for the people they’re serving to see other opportunities within Job Corps and help change their lives.