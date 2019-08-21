Crossett plant shutting down, laying off 25 employees

CROSSETT, Ark. — Georgia Pacific has announced more layoffs at its Crossett plant.

The plant will be shutting down its sparkle paper towel operations. It will affect about 25 employees in that department.

The news comes just two months after the company announced more than 500 employees would be laid off starting next month.

“Some of our equipment is a little bit older. and the company feels other mills can produce it in a more effective manner. We are going to focus solely on producing toilet paper in the future.” Jennifer King said.

Paper towel operations is expected to be shut down by either the end of this year or the first of next year.