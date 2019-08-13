Crash course for city and county leaders for safety large-scaled events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of city and county leaders gathered at War Memorial Stadium for a crash course on large-scale event safety.

The Little Rock marathon organizers hosted a security summit for the third year in a row. They say in today’s world it is beneficial to be prepared for just about anything when it comes to planned events with high attendance.

“They’re having to step up their security and be aware, and we want the people putting on the events to be aware and also the people attending the events to be aware.”

Everything from weather to weapons were covered.