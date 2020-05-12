COVID19 not stopping nursing students from learning and working on the frontlines at UALR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Graduation is right around the corner and while the novel coronavirus changed how students learned in the classroom, it didn’t change the goal for nursing students.

“These students, they got to their very last week of clinical before classes had to go remote.” said Dr. Elizabeth Sloan Davidson, PHD, RN, CNE chairperson, Associate Professor UALR. “well it’s changed tremendously because it’s hard to take a hands on profession and make it a remote profession.”

But COVID-19 never stopped students from preparing to work on the frontlines.

“They’re ready to go, they’re stressed out of course because it’s outside of what they planned for.” said Dr. Elizabeth Sloan Davidson, PHD, RN, CNE chairperson, Associate Professor UALR

Dr. Davidson is the chairperson for the nursing department and she serves as an associate professor.

She says there are 130 students who will graduate this week with their associate degree.

“It has been a challenge for them too because they are working nurses who are now trying to work extra shifts taking care of sick people then having children at home when they should be in school.” said Dr. Elizabeth Sloan Davidson, PHD, RN, CNE chairperson, Associate Professor UALR

Plus 350 new students will be adapting to the remote world and learning things differently.

“How do you check off someone without taking a blood presser accurately through a computer it’s kind of hard to do that so we are rearranging some of our curriculum.” Dr. Elizabeth Sloan Davidson.

Across the nation nurses and healthcare workers have been the heartbeat during this pandemic.

“When it comes to the patient care at the bedside that’s what nurses are doing. so we are the ones with the patient 24/7.” Dr. Elizabeth Sloan Davidson.

It’s a care that millions of people need right now and Dr. Davidson had this advice for future students.

“Not be afraid to ask for help, show empathy and compassion and kindness for others.” Dr. Elizabeth Sloan Davidson.

Dr. Davidson says the IT department provided laptop computers for students to use and set up different wi-fi locations for tests.