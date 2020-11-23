COVID survivor turns 106

LITTLE ROCK – A birthday that comes once in a century. A Little Rock woman who beat COVID turned 106 Sunday, and her family had a unique, socially distanced way of celebrating.

Due to COVID restrictions, Priscilla Boyle’s family couldn’t visit her in-person at her care center to celebrate. So instead, great nephews and nieces decorated cars and trucks and drove by to give her their birthday wishes. Boyle’s family says she overcame many obstacles on her way to 106, a testament to her inner strength and dedication to life.

Terri Johnson, Boyle’s great niece, lists pneumonia, COVID, and cancer as hardships the West Little Rock resident has beat, with Garland E. Mormon, great nephew, saying her latest birthday is “a miracle from God.”

Boyle’s family says her secret to a long life is kindness, her dedication to her faith, and healthy eating.