COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 13,000 vaccines given in last 24 hours, 404 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas gave out 13,664 more vaccine doses over the last 24 hours

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 404 new cases for a total of 323,353.

There are 4,278 active cases; 397 hospitalized, which is down 19 from Tuesday; 91 on ventilators, which is up 11 from Tuesday.

Seven new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,261.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Sebastian, 44

Pulaski, 36

Benton, 34

Washington, 26

Saline, 17

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: