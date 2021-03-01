COVID-19 in Arkansas: First shipment of Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines on route as ADH reports 94 new cases, seven deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to Gov. Hutchinson, Arkansas saw fewer new cases this time today week compared to last week with higher testing numbers.

Gov. Hutchinson also said Arkansas will receive a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines later this week.

“We’re continuing to vaccinate Arkansans, and we will be able to increase our doses administered once we receive our first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which is expected later this week,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 94 new cases, for a total of 322,509 cases.

The ADH reported 4,242 active cases; 441 hospitalized, which is down 14 from Sunday; 84 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Sunday.

Seven deaths were added today, for a total of 5,250.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 22

Craighead, 15

Benton, nine

Lonoke, nine

Saline and Washington with seven each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: