COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall below 13,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas fell below 13,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months on Sunday. Hospitalizations are also continuing their downward trend, albeit at a slower rate.

The ADH reported Sunday that the active case count decreased by 579 to 12,494. This is the lowest the state’s active case numbers have been since July 22.

Health officials also reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 6 to 861 in the last 24 hours. There are 232 patients on ventilators, two more than yesterday.

In total, the state reported 417 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 492,650.

The state also reported 15 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,590.

There have been 3,452 new COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 1,553 to 1,326,773.

“Active cases are at the lowest level in over two months,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet Sunday. “Our united effort to reduce COVID cases is working. For those who haven’t gotten the vaccine, please consider doing so this week. For those who have, consider getting the booster when it becomes available.”