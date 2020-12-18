COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active case count continues to break records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is still seeing high numbers of coronavirus cases, with total active cases breaking a record again on Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Health stated that new cases are at 2,878, with the total active cases of COVID-19 in the state at 22,392, which includes 16,682 confirmed cases and 5,710 probable cases,

There were 27 deaths reported Friday, which includes 21 from confirmed cases and six from probable cases.

In total, 197,421 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,139 have lost their lives due to complications of the virus.

There are currently 1,073 hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, which is down 11 from Thursday. ADH also reported 181 patients on ventilators.

Friday’s numbers noted that 147,953 people in the state had recovered from the virus.

The top counties for new cases are Pulaski (355), Washington (237), Benton (230), Craighead (118) and Pope (109).

In a statement released with Friday’s report, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the record levels of testing being done in the state and the continuing growth in both cities and smaller communities.

“The 19,000 plus COVID-19 tests reported today are a record high. There continues to be a high level of spread throughout our communities, in both highly-populated areas and more rural areas,” Hutchinson said. “We must remain diligent over the weekend and not relax in following the public health guidelines.”