Court documents: Fired Sonic worker tried to kill ex-boss

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – A former employee of an Izard County Sonic is accused of trying to kill his ex-boss after being fired, according to newly released court documents.

Prosecutors are charging 32-year-old Matthew P. Garner of Sage with attempted capital murder for an attack on his former manager just over one year ago.

Investigators with the Arkansas State Police said that Garner had been fired on October 8, 2019, and less than 10 days later his former manager reported a fire at his home.

Then, in the early morning hours of October 28, 2019, investigators learned that the manager called the Izard County Sheriff’s Office 911 line to report having been shot twice as he was getting into his vehicle in front of his home. The sheriff’s office reported that the victim was shot third time while on the call with 911 dispatchers.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and later told investigators he believed Garner could have been the shooter.

When questioned by investigators, Garner claimed he had be at home on his computer during the time of the shootings, but the state police said their investigation showed that he had been in the area of the attack, even going so far as to borrow a car from a family member.

In addition to the murder charge, Garner also faces a count of first-degree battery in the incident.