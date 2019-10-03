Cotton campaign has $4M on hand for 2020 re-elect bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s campaign says he has more than $4 million on hand for his re-election bid next year.

The Republican senator from Arkansas on Thursday announced that his campaign raised more than $1 million for re-election during the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and announced last year that he was seeking a second term. Cotton is being challenged by Democrat Josh Mahony.

Cotton’s campaign did not say how much it had spent during the quarter.

The campaign said it has more than twice the cash on hand Cotton did at this point in the 2014 race, when the Republican defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor.