Corps lifts small craft advisory for most of Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News Release) The Army Corps of Engineers has lifted the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River from the Arkansas-Oklahoma state-line to Sanders Lock and Dam in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second.

Flows from Sanders Lock and Dam downstream are expected to range from 70,000 to 72,000 c.f.s. through mid-August.

The recent flood significantly changed the Arkansas River and boaters are advised to use caution. Sand and sediment has built up in new locations, debris is still moving near the water’s surface, and rock structures along the river are beginning to resurface but some may be shallow enough to hit.

This is not the same river from two months ago.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/WaterLevels.aspx or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.