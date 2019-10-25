Corps issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers issued a small craft advisory for the Arkansas River downstream of Van Buren, Arkansas. Overnight rainfall in Oklahoma and western Arkansas have caused flows to rise. Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. During high flows, strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft.

Flows at Trimble Lock and Dam near Fort Smith are about 100,000 c.f.s. today however, flows downstream along the Arkansas River will exceed 70,000 c.f.s. during the next several days.

More rain could push flows higher or cause the advisory to remain in effect longer. Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock. Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/usacelittlerock.