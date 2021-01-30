Coronavirus in Arkansas: vaccinations continuing to increase, hospitalizations are down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —

Arkansans have received just under 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That is around 57 percent of the doses that have been shipped to the state.

Saturday an addition 1,824 positive results were added to the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 17,608 cases considered active in the state and an addition 7 deaths have been added to the total.

4,838 Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hospitalizations are down, but two more people are on ventilators compared to yesterday.