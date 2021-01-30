Coronavirus in Arkansas: vaccinations continuing to increase, hospitalizations are down

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —

Arkansans have received just under 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That is around 57 percent of the doses that have been shipped to the state.

Saturday an addition 1,824 positive results were added to the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 17,608 cases considered active in the state and an addition 7 deaths have been added to the total.

4,838 Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hospitalizations are down, but two more people are on ventilators compared to yesterday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories