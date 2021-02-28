Coronavirus in Arkansas: Data cleanup Sunday, 288 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Data cleanup has resulted in additional cases but fewer deaths being added to the running totals since the start of the pandemic.

The vaccination total has also undergone minor changes:

“Today’s report reflects a data clean-up by (The Arkansas Department of Health).

There are 288 new cases today & the remaining 2,932 are from before Feb. 14. There was also a vaccination data correction. Later this week, we’ll learn how many J&J doses we’ll receive. Great news w/FDA approval.”

-Governor Hutchinson on twitter