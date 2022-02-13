LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Active COVID-19 cases have dropped by 1,394 to below 20,000 in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

With that report, another 40 Arkansans have died as a result of the pandemic, which has officially claimed 10,065 lives in the state since March of 2020.

801 new cases were reported since yesterday’s total.

1,092 Arkansans are hospitalized, with 163 on ventilators.

564 more Arkansans are considered fully immunized, for a total of 1,557,285.

“While our new cases trend lower, it is sad to see 40 additional deaths. We have lost too many Arkansans, and unless we increase vaccinations, we will have even more. Vaccines are higher than last week, so let’s continue the increase in the coming days.”

-Governor Asa Hutchinson on social media