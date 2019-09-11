Conway’s local ties to 9/11

CONWAY, Ark. – Many Arkansans jumped to help those affected by 9/11 eighteen years ago.

One of those people was Conway’s mayor and former fire chief Bart Castleberry.

Castleberry was in New York shortly after helping families fill out missing persons reports and locate their family members.

In his office you will find a framed certificate for his work after the heart breaking attacks.

“The thing that I reflect on is that I remember after that happened we were not in this country we were not Democrat we were not Republican we were not Black we were not White we were not Hispanic we were Americans we were one nation under God.”

Also in Conway outside of the fire department you will find a piece of rubble from ground zero honoring those who died that day.