Conway woman accused of stealing $600K from Medicaid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the charge and arrest of a Conway eye doctor’s employee for stealing an estimated $600,000 from the Arkansas Medicaid Program over a four-year period.

“Medicaid funds are crucial to assist some of our most vulnerable Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “The bad actors who defraud taxpayers must be held accountable.”

Karen Todd, 52, of Conway was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud, Class A Felony. During the time of the investigation, Todd was the office manager of Todd Eye Clinic and the wife of Dr. Charles Todd, Jr. Upon arrest, Todd admitted to purposely submitting fraudulent claims that were thousands of dollars over the actual billable amount.

The Attorney General’s office was assisted in this investigation by the Conway Police Department. The charges were filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court and will be prosecuted in cooperation with the Office of the Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews.

Medicaid fraud occurs when Medicaid providers use the program to obtain money for which they are not entitled. To report suspected fraud, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.