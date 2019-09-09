Conway teacher uses Facebook to help kids with reading

CONWAY, Ark.- A Conway elementary school utilizes Facebook to help keep kids interested in reading.

It’s called “Sunday Snuggle Stories” and it airs on the Theodore Jones Elementary social media page every Sunday night at 7:30. It features teachers and administrators reading their favorite book out loud.

“Just to bring our families together and have a familiar face to see reading a story to them and also open up discussions about the book with their families at home,” explained teacher Melissa Spence.

She said she came across the idea on Facebook because a school in Texas was testing out the concept.

She hopes other schools will pick up on the trend and says that it also gets parents and kids involved in reading together.