Conway schools create project to implement students with healthy habits

CONWAY, Ark. — A central Arkansas school district is working to instill healthy habits in their students.

This project is apart of the Conway school districts Farm to School initiative. It’s the districts way of addressing a major health issue here in Arkansas, obesity.

Today kids from Carolyn Lewis Elementary were apart of a taste test today. Staff turned Arkansas grown sweet potatoes into “Scoobie Snacks” for the Halloween themed event.

The school has several of these throughout the school year to show kids that healthy food can be fun and delicious.

“It really connects them with healthy eating and food and really with us dressing up as Scooby Doo, makes it fun, it makes them want to try and maybe more likely to eat sweet potatoes and bring that home as well and as share it with their family,” says Meagan Brown the food service coordinator.

Four workers in the district are assigned to focusing on this health initiative.

Another part “push the districts” is a garden that is operated by the students themselves.

They can be found at different schools in Conway.