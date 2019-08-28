Conway school district addresses fight videos

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway School District has addressed videos circulating of school fights.

Two different cell phone videos show fights at Conway High School. The district has confirmed these are the only two fights that have occurred this school year.

“We absolutely are committed to providing a safe environment for our students and our teachers are committed to it. Our administrators are committed to it and anytime there is an incident we absolutely make it a priority to handle it in a safe manner,” said the district’s spokesperson Heather Kendrick.

Kendrick did say the district has punished 4 students involved in Tuesday’s fight. The district has multiple measures put in place to keep it students safe. That includes SRO’s on every campus throughout the district as well as trained administrators.

Kendrick explained that there is a section on student behavior. That is where parents can find details about consequences for prohibited conduct. Those punishments can vary. She went on to say that the administrators take several factors into consideration, both regarding the offense and the offender.