Conway sanitation finds medical waste

CONWAY, Ark. – A disgusting discovery in a Conway recycle bin has the city reminding people what can and cannot be picked up.

The Conway Sanitation Department picked up used medical waste.

The department said that while they don’t often find medical waste, they do find very odd things like baseball bats, toys, even medal shields.

The department says not only does this slow down their line but can also be a safety hazard for their employees.

Whitney Reuschling the recycling coordinator said “it does more harm than good…it can actually get caught in our machines..it can hurt somebody working on the line and it does contaminate the other items that are good recyclables”.

As a reminder they are never allowed to collect medical waste. They ask you to think before putting something in your bin.