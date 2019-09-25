Conway principal creates new twist for annual school fundraiser

CONWAY, Ark. – A principal is taking over the gummy bear market, and it’s all to raise money for his students.

Gary Logan is the principal at Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary school. He is selling boxes of gummy bears for their annual fundraiser.

Logan said that the fundraiser needed a new twist, which is why he decided to go with the bears. All of the money is going back into what his kids need.

“Our District supports us but this allows us to go above and beyond and that’s what I want for my kids. I want them to have more, not just the bare minimum.”

Typically it is the kids that sell the gummy bears but Logan decided to step up and sell them as well. He has sold seventeen boxes and they are still counting.

If this made you crave some gummy bears you can reach out to the school Preston and get some boxes for yourself.