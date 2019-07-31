Conway middle school rolls out bike program

CONWAY, Ark.- Bob Courtway Middle School in Conway is one of 60 schools in the country to receive a grant from the Specialized Foundation, an organization that uses a school-based biking program to improve the attention and academic performance of students with ADHD.

The grant, worth around $30,000, includes bikes, safety equipment, teacher training, and a curriculum plan to help incorporate biking into students’ lives.

Principal, Amy Jordan, hopes that the curriculum of their signature program– “Riding for Focus” — will help pull kids away from the screen and get them out and about in the natural state in a way that is both fun and engaging: “I can see what cycling does for people… it makes them happier; it makes them healthier. and we wanted to bring this to our students.”

Jordan said she applied for the grant because of the growing love for cycling here in Arkansas. She hopes it will inspire kids to put the electronics down and ride.

Middle Schoolers can expect to see and use the new bikes when they return to school on August 13. They will be used during P.E. class.