CONWAY, Ark. — Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry announces that the city of a Conway has implemented a citywide curfew effective today and extending over the next 48 hours.

According to the Mayor, the curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 6 am. During these hours of curfew, no one is allowed to congregate or be on city streets unless they are traveling to and from work or are on official city or state business.