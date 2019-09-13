Conway man arrested for multiple theft charges

CONWAY, Ark. – A man has been arrested on residential burglary charges in Faulkner County.

Christopher Brewer, 35, was arrested on September 7 after deputies responded to a complaint at a residence on Pine Bluff Lane in Conway.

Deputies made contact with Brewer, who told them that he had recently purchased the residence. He was not able to provide deputies with proof of the purchase and also stated the entire purchase was completed online.

Brewer was driving a Jeep with a trailer attached and told police that he borrowed the trailer from his father’s company and has been using it for the past two days.

Brewer was also unable to provide a title or bill of sale for the Jeep, and he said that he just purchased it from a dealership.

Dispatch told the deputies that the trailer was shown to be stolen from Little Rock.

Brewer was placed under arrest, and the Faulkner County Investigators were contacted. He was then taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center and was charged with residential burglary, theft of property and theft by receiving.

Brewer is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.