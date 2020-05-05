Conway judge rules no bond for teens in custody in connection to homicide

CONWAY, Ark. — In Conway, a judge ruling no bond for the two teens in custody in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Jason Sims.
Here is the full statement:
“Your Conway Police Department arrested two people in the death of 20-year-old Jason Sims. Officers made a traffic stop today and arrested a 17-year-old male along with 19-year-old Ezekiel Taylor. The two face several charges including capital murder in Sims’ shooting death. If you recall, police got a call Thursday morning about shots fired near the Rock Creek Apartment complex and later found Sims suffering from a gunshot would. He died at a hospital. Thanks to Facebook tips, detectives were able to develop the 17-year-old as a possible suspect within 12 hours of the incident. Further investigation led them to the teen and Taylor, the second suspect. Police learned that the pair lured Sims to the area and the encounter ended with him being shot. The 17-year-old is expected to be tried as an adult.”