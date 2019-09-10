Conway church provides free shoes for elementary students in need

CONWAY, Ark.- A Conway church has given local kids in need new shoes for school.

Tuesday dozens of boxes were brought to Marguerite Vann Elementary School. The New Generation Church collected a little more than $5,000 dollars to purchase the shoes.

“Right now the most important important thing is taking care of these kids,” said Pastor Tremayne Harris.

Each pair went to a student that school staff noticed was in need of some new shoes.

“Sometimes they don’t even focus on what needs to be done in class because they are worried about how their feet feel in their shoes,” explained school counselor Heather Leavell.

The school measured each students foot to make sure the shoes were a perfect match. Many kids either had shoes too big, too small, or had holes in them.

For years the church has given away free backpacks before the school year but this year they wanted to do something different. Pastor Harris said often people do not even notice a child’s shoes until they take a look. Now he urges everyone to try to make a difference.

“If God has blessed you with more than you need then I think we should all take it and give it back to those who are less fortunate.”