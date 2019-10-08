Conway bikes are disappearing, check your serial number

CONWAY, Ark. — Recent bike thefts in Conway have a local cycle shop putting out a warning on Facebook.

The Ride posted this simple reminder to write down your serial number. Just a few days ago a bike was brought into the shop and employees noticed it matched a stolen bike from one of their customers.

So they quickly took to social media to warn others.

“They spend a lot of money to get a nice bicycle they want to protect that investment they will make sure they are on top of keeping it well tuned and maintained and well taken care of keeping it clean but recording the serial number is something a lot of times they don’t think about,” said Erik Lemon from the Ride.

Most of the time that number is engraved on the bottom of the bike or you will find a sticker.