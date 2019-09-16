Contraband drop bag found on farm outside of East Arkansas Unit, containing edibles

BRICKEYS, Ark. – The battle against contraband continues in the Arkansas prison system.

During this weekend the East Arkansas Regional Unit located another contraband drop, but this one was particularly interesting.

The drop was found in a farm field and it was in a garbage bag that was hit by the harvester.

Inside, there were seven cell phones with charging accessories, more than 5 pounds of tobacco, rolling papers, and 2 cans of chewing tobacco. These are typical drop items.

There were three packages of “Caviar” that really caught the unit’s attention. You can see them circled in yellow in the picture.

Those are THC edibles that look like gummy candy. This is the first time that edibles have been included in a drop bag. Whoever left this did not consider the extensive heat which would cause the edibles to melt into puddles.