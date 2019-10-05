Contraband drop bag found by Tucker Unit containing drugs and more

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Earlier this week, officers from the Tucker Unit located a bag drop.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections tweeted today saying that officers spotted footprints where they didn’t belong, tracked the prints down to a turn road, across a ditch, and then for a quarter mile through a bean field.

Those prints led them to the back side of a farm shop.

That’s where officers found, hidden beside an old combine the drop.

It contained nine cellphones, a pre-paid SIM card, 7 charging blocks and 7 charging cords. Plus tobacco, rolling papers, meth, and K2.

This drop never made it to the unit.