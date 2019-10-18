Construction requires S. Rodney Parham Road lane closures below Interstate 630 in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark (News release) – Work to widen Interstate 630 will require lane closures on South Rodney Parham Road under Interstate 630 in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, lanes on Rodney Parham Road will be closed from Freeway Drive to Mississippi Avenue to allow construction crews to perform paving operations. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions. This work will occur nightly from Sunday night, October 20 through Friday morning, October 25, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Flagging operations will be used to direct traffic around the work. Neighborhoods adjacent to the Interstate may experience nighttime and daytime noise impacts during paving operations.

This project (Job CA0608) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, which is funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. Interstate 630 is being widened to four lanes in each direction (eight total) for 2.2 miles between the Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue. The widening is estimated to be complete in early 2020. More information on this $87.4 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.