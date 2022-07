FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Connor Noland’s time at Arkansas has come to an end.

The right-handed pitcher signed his pro contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, who drafted him in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

The details of his contract has not been released yet, but the slot value for the 263rd pick is $164,500.

He’s not the only Arkansas pitcher to sign his professional contract as Evan Taylor signed with the Miami Marlins on Saturday too.