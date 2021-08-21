Connie Hamzy, subject of number one record, is dead at 66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —“Sweet, Sweet” Connie Hamzy has passed away after a brief illness.

An Arkansan whose name is known around the world thanks to a number one record, Grand Funk Railroad’s “We’re an American Band”.

Starting in the late 1960’s, Hamzy attended dozens of shows at Barton Coliseum, and became friends with members of bands and the people who worked behind the scenes at shows.

She also traveled to shows around the country.

Hamzy was featured in the Comedy Central show “Insomniac with Dave Attell” when the comedian visited Little Rock in the early 2000’s.

Her last public appearance was in June at a reception for the “Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum” exhibit at the Old State House.

There she signed autographs, posed for pictures. and enjoyed listening to the cover band play the Grand Funk Railroad hit.

Friends would like to thank the staff of CHI St. Vincent’s Hospice, who took care of Connie since she went into the hospital Thursday.

Connie Hamzy was 66-years-old.