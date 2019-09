BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Confederate monument in Bentonville was damaged last weekend.

According to Sgt. Gene Page, police have opened a case on who damaged the statue and what the damage done to the statue was.

The bottom of the statue’s musket has been broken off.

The damage is being investigated by police currently as a case of criminal mischief.

If you have any information on this you are asked to contact Bentonville Police.