Concerns surface over city purchases in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Concerns have surfaced in Sherwood, and some are questioning whether the city’s mayor violated a procurement law.

Arkansas law (act 14-58-303), states any goods or services that exceed the sum of $20,000 purchased by a city with a mayor-council form of government must be placed for a bid.

City records show Sherwood’s mayor, Virginia Young, approved purchases for security cameras that totaled more than $20,000 this summer including one invoice that showed a $21,000 cost in August.

Other camera installation invoices tallied up totals of an additional $1,800 and $5,000.

One council member believes the total for the project reached $28,000.

KARK/Fox 16 learned the cameras and installations were not placed up for a bid.

A city council member brought up the issue at the most recent city council meeting. Portions of the exchange were captured in an audio recording of the meeting:

COUNCIL MEMBER: “I may be mistaken, but I thought it doesn’t matter if they’re on different invoices. But, if we’re doing business, that’s a total of over $20,000 that we have to go through a bid process.”

MAYOR: “It is quite common to have — use the same vendor throughout the year for projects… We do that all the time.”

Mayor Young was not available to speak on camera about the issue, but over the phone she stated she does not believe she violated the law. Young says the purchases were not done at once, which she believes exempts the transactions from any procurement violation.

It’s unclear if any investigation will be opened.

Doris Anderson, a citizen in Sherwood, believes the transactions violated the law.

“It’s black and white, it’s cut and dry.”

Anderson says she is a former state employee and served on a technology counsel that introduced the procurement cap at $20,000.

She believes taxpayers deserve better and wants to hold the mayor accountable.

“Follow the law.”