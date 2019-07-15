Company from Stuttgart goes to the White House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The White House holds it’s 3rd annual Made In America showcase.

“Rich-N-Tone Calls” from Stuttgart, Arkansas is showed off their products to the President on July 15. Stuttgart is the duck capitol of the world and the company makes duck calls. World Champion duck caller Butch Richenback started the company in 1976 and the current owner John Stephens bought the company in 1999. Stephens says that it is an honor to show off their products in the nation’s capitol.

“That’s what we have always tried to do with our products. Is make sure everything is made here in the United States. The art of duck call making is a folk art. It’s a big honor to be here and it’s really exciting,” says Stephens.

Manufactures from all 50 states were prepresented. President Donald Trump is requiring products “Made in America” to be made using more American components if they are to be used by the government.

The President signed the executive order during the showcase.