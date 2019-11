COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s office put out a BOLO for a white male in an orange fluorescent vest driving a white van with no markings that has a roof rack.

This man has attempted to gain entry into residences on Columbia Road 61 (Warnock Springs Road).

Police ask you to be on the lookout in the area and to contact the Sheriffs Office or Central Dispatch at 870-234-5655 if you see him or his vehicle.